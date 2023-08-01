Sonoma County winery makes another big move into bubbly

Rack & Riddle Wine Services sees effervescent demand for sparkling wine, so much so that it has just doubled its capacity to make bubbly through a faster, less-expensive process than the traditional method.

The Healdsburg-based custom winery acquired Weibel Family Winery in Lodi. Combined with Rack & Riddle’s three other wineries in Sonoma County, the addition is said to make it the largest custom producer of premium sparkling wine in the U.S.

With the acquisition of the 1 million-case-a-year Lodi winery, the company now can make 3.5 million cases of sparkling wine annually.

The founders of Rack & Riddle called the Lodi facility purchase a “milestone.”

“The trajectory of our business has clearly mirrored the growing demand in the United States for quality sparkling wine at all price points and methods,” said co-CEOs Rebecca Faust and Bruce Lundquist, in the announcement Monday.

In March, Rack & Riddle inked a lease with Napa-based Delicato Family Wines to operate the 1 million-case-a-year facility in the northern Sonoma County of Geyserville where the Sofia canned sparking wine brand is produced.

Started in 2007, the company underwent a major upgrade in 2017–2018, fully automating the previously labor-intensive champenoise production process at its two sparkling facilities in Healdsburg and a pre-existing one in Geyserville. It also produces about 1.5 million cases annually of still table wine at a separate Healdsburg custom winery.

The Geyserville and Lodi wineries are set up for to make sparkling wine via the charmat method, which uses pressure chambers to dissolve carbon dioxide into the wine. The traditional method, called champenoise after the Champagne region of France, relies on fermentation to build bubbles. Charmat takes one to two months, while champenoise takes one to two years.

Sonoma County’s Korbel is the nation’s largest producer of champenoise wine.

The charmat method is what vintners in Italy’s Prosecco region use to make its bubbly. Sparkling wine from that region has become a standout in U.S. sales.

Exports of to the U.S. grew 5.8% last year over 2021, for the first time overtaking the United Kingdom in volume by value, according to the Prosecco DOC Consortium, the region’s official agency. Italy consumes 120 million bottles of Prosecco, but the U.S. is the top importer, bringing in more than 134 million bottles last year.

Fred Weibel in an email to customers, employees and vendors called the decision to sell the Lodi winery “a bittersweet event” but added that the facility “could not be in better hands.”

“Their expertise in sparkling wine is second to none,” Weibel said in Rack & Riddle’s announcement. “This is the only company that I trust to continue what my family began so very long ago.”

The Weibel family started making wine 68 years ago, and came to be known for production of moderately priced sparking and table wines.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.