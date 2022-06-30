Sonoma County winery Notre Vue names new hospitality, DTC director

Rob Lorenz has joined Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards as director of hospitality and DTC sales, the Sonoma County winery announced.

Lorez has more than 25 years of direct-to-consumer marketing and sales experience in the wine business, according to the Windsor winery. His career path includes working with Chalk Hill Estate, Sterling Vineyards and Geyser Peak.

He has worked as an instructor and trainer for the WISE Academy since its inception in 2009 and has also acted as its director of business development, the winery stated.

“We are thrilled that someone of Rob’s caliber and DTC expertise has joined our team and will help us grow the experiences we offer guests both in the tasting room and in the vineyard,” said a statement from Estate General Manager Geoffrey Thompson and proprietor Reneé Stein.

Notre Vue Estate was founded in 1992 by Stein and her late husband, Bob. It encompasses 710 acres of land in both the Chalk Hill and Russian River Valley appellations. The vineyards are planted to 16 grapevine varieties on elevations ranging from 200 to 700 feet.