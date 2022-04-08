Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery hires sales executive

Brian Kelleher has been appointed senior vice president of sales for Adobe Road Winery in Petaluma.

Kelleher was previously general manager at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Napa and at Pahlmeyer winery in Napa Valley prior to that, according to Adobe Road. During his tenure at Pahlmeyer, he held several positions, most recently vice president for sales and marketing.

“Having Brian’s expertise will be an outstanding addition to the Adobe Road family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and luxury wine experience to the role, and he will lead our national sales team as we continue to grow and expand throughout the country,” CEO and founder Kevin Buckler stated.

The family-owned winery draws fruit from vineyards in Sonoma and Napa counties.