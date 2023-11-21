Sonoma County’s Allen Wine Group names leader of new tax division

Allen Wine Group has appointed Anita Purewal to head the company’s newly created tax division.

Purewal’s appointment allows the company to provide accounting and tax solutions, including tax return filing and compliance and tax planning for businesses in the wine industry.

A company news release said Purewal has spent the last 22 years supporting a large portfolio of companies operating within numerous industries including construction, real estate, law, medical practices, and hospitality. She has also aided in tax support for individuals, trusts, and estates,

She is fully licensed CPA and also has an MBA in taxation from her hometown California State University.