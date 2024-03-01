Sonoma County’s Aperture Cellars promotes Hillary Sjolund to director of winemaking

Aperture Cellars promoted Hillary Sjolund to director of winemaking.

Sjolund has worked for the Healdsburg winery, known for Bordeaux varietal wines, since 2019 as associate winemaker alongside chief and winery founder Jesse Katz, according to the Feb. 14 announcement.

In this new role, Sjolund will have a say in the direction Aperture Cellars and oversee its malbec brand.

Sjolund launched her love of wine in 1998, when she studied enology at UC Davis. She previously worked for Pine Ridge Winery and DiStefano Winery.

When she’s not making wine, Sjolund likes cooking, traveling, fishing and playing with her dog, Dusty.