Sonoma County’s Bartholomew Estate winery names LaVine general manager

Keith LaVine is the new general manager of Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma Valley.

LaVine takes the helm of the estate wine maker after working for Rutherford Wine Company in the Napa Valley, where he was the general manager of its domestic operations. Prior to Rutherford Wine Company, he held leadership roles with Artesa Winery in Napa, Lynmar Estate and Sonoma Cutrer Vineyards in Sonoma.

The winery’s announcement stated LaVine was introduced to wine through his years in the hotel and restaurant industries in his home state of Georgia. He later went to work for Empire Distributing, a wine and spirits distributor in Atlanta. He moved to California in 1998.

“Keith unites his passion for the wine business with the business of wine. We are thrilled to have him lead our team in delivering a memorable experience, with remarkable wines from this truly historic property,” said Anna Pope, trustee of Bartholomew Park and Bartholomew Estate Winery Co-Owner.

Bartholomew Estate was formed by Anna Pope, as trustee of the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation, which owns and operates the nonprofit Bartholomew Park, and noted winemaker Kevin Holt to honor the legacy of Frank and Antonia Bartholomew.