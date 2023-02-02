Sonoma County’s Bricoleur Vineyards adds Bob Cabral as co-winemaker

Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur Vineyards’ winemaking team as co-winemaker.

The Sonoma County winery is located near Windsor just south of Healdsburg in Russian River Valley. It released its first vintage in 2017.

“Since our first vintage of wine in 2017, it has always been our goal to build a vibrant and established winemaking team,” said Mark Hanson, co-founder and CEO of the Windsor-based company. “Along with our existing Winemaker Cary Gott and Assistant Winemaker Tom Pierson, the addition of Bob Cabral as co-winemaker will truly enhance our winemaking program and take our already outstanding collection of more than twenty different wines to a new level.”

Cabral, formerly the winemaker for eight years at Three Sticks and for 17 years at Williams Selyem, now makes his own wines for Bob Cabral Wines.

Bricoleur Vineyards currently makes wine from two sustainably farmed estate vineyards — one in Russian River Valley, and the other at prestigious Kick Ranch Vineyard in the Fountaingrove District AVA, which has provided the fruit for several notable wines. Bricoleur Vineyards wines are also made from grapes sourced from the Demostene Vineyard in Alexander Valley and from the Gloeckner 4 and Westphall Ridge Vineyard in the Rockpile AVA.