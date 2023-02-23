Sonoma County’s Emeritus Vineyards names new winemaker

Keith Hammond has been promoted to winemaker at Emeritus Vineyards in Russian River Valley.

The winery stated that Hammond will take on the winemaker role from David Lattin, who will remain with Emeritus Vineyards in a consulting capacity.

“We are a true multigenerational winery,” said President Mari Jones. “I learned the Emeritus way from my father, Brice; our assistant vineyard manager, Riggs Lokka; learned it from his father, Kirk, and Keith learned from Don, Nicholas and David. That continuity of tradition and wisdom is invaluable.”

Hammond started at the company as a harvest intern in 2007. In 2016, Hammond joined Inglenook as cellar master. In 2017, he rejoined Emeritus Vineyards as assistant winemaker.

Emeritus established a “grand cru-caliber” estate program, featuring 140 acres of dry-farmed pinot noir at two vineyards: Hallberg Ranch in Russian River Valley and Pinot Hill on the Sonoma Coast.