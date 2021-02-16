Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank saw nearly 8% decline in 2020 net income

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank reported a slight uptick in net income in the fourth quarter over the same period of 2019, though year-over-year net income declined.

Quaterly net income was $9.24 million after taxes, 1.87% higher than the last quarter of 2019. Exchange Bank’s net income for all of 2020 was $33.70 million, a 7.68% decline from $36.50 million in 2019.

Bank officials stated the decrease in earnings “can be directly attributed to declines in net interest income, non-interest income and an increase in the provision for loan loss.”

“In a historically low interest rate environment, and in the midst of a significant economic disruption caused by the pandemic, the bank posted solid operating results in 2020 by focusing on its core mission as a community bank — supporting our customers,” said CEO Troy Sanderson in the financial-results news release.

Acknowledging the ongoing economic disruption caused by the pandemic, the bank noted it had at times early on last year waived ATM and overdraft fees in addition to writing Paycheck Protection Program loans. The bank reported it handled about $260 million in PPP loans for 1,780 local small businesses. Those were funded via the federal CARES Act and are aimed at allowing businesses to take out loans that can later be forgiven.

The bank reported a half-percent annual decline net interest income for the year, to $96.38 million from $96.91 million in 2019. Part of the reason cited was historically low Treasury bond yields.

Noninterest income declined to $21.54 million from $24.23 million in 2019. That was partly attributed to lower fee income on deposits.

The bank experienced a jump in deposits — up 18% year over year, a gain of approximately $424 million. That uptick was said to be triggered by business deposits of PPP loan proceeds.

“It is possible the bank could experience a significant runoff of the excess deposits due to their unusual and short-term nature as they are used to support small business and consumer-related expenses over the next year,” the bank’s announcement said.

Overall, the Exchange Bank’s balance sheet growth for the year was bolstered by the PPP loans and deposit growth as previously noted. Total assets increased 17.4% for the year to $3.14 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

Gross loans increased from $1.58 billion in 2019 to $1.73 billion in 2020.