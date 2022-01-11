Solano County’s First Northern Bank joins national consortium to improve community bank tech

First Northern Bank has joined Alloy Labs Alliance, a consortium of community banks cooperating to develop innovative technologies for smaller banks.

As part of the membership, the Dixon-based bank gets access to Payrailz, which offers a digital open payments technology called "CHUCK" that allows users to send money digitally to people who use other banks.

First Northern, the first Alloy Labs Alliance member bank in California, is the state’s oldest local community bank. It has 11 branches from Fairfield to Auburn.

Perfect Union plans to open a Napa medicinal cannabis dispensary in spring 2021. The company also operates this recreational dispensary in Riverbank, seen in July 2020. (Yelp / Perfect Union)

Sacramento-based cannabis company MWG Holding Group, operator of retail cannabis shops Perfect Union, has acquired Santa Cruz-based OZ, which also produces its own branded cannabis flower and concentrate lines.

It was the second acquisition for MWG in two months. Back in November, MWG announced the acquisition of Bonsai Brands, an infused cannabis manufacturer based in Napa. Bonsai makes beverages and baked goods,

MWG says the acquisition late this month of a wholesale distributor will enable it to have a much larger presence in the state by increasing marijuana product sales from its 12 Perfect Union locations in Northern California to more than 400 retail shops statewide.

OZ only has 12 employees to Perfect Union's 300, but Perfect Union CEO Denyelle Bruno told the Sacramento Business Journal the acquisition is a strategic maneuver to build a distribution presence beyond its own shops.

"They are still small," Bruno said of OZ, "but it will definitely be a great opportunity for us to interact with other retail businesses."

Some civil and criminal trials not currently in progress in Sonoma County Superior Court have been postponed due to the ongoing local surge of COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant, court officials announced Jan. 4.

According to an emergency order signed by Presiding Judge Shelly Averill, criminal jury trials originally scheduled for January that have not yet started are put off until after March 1 or later. Civil jury trials have been pushed back even later, until after March 31.

All hearings scheduled for after Feb. 4 will continue as planned, The Press Democrat reported.

Two restaurants in Sonoma County and one in Napa are being recognized for having some of the Bay Area’s best bathrooms.

Layla at Macarthur Place, a Mediterranean restaurant in Sonoma; Sweet T’s Restaurant and Bar, which serves Southern fare in Windsor; and Tarla Mediterranean Bar and Grill in Napa are among 14 finalists selected for The Best Toilet Award of the Bay.

Created by Napa Valley brothers and culinary students Justin and Jonathan Hoong, the contest’s goal is to recognize hospitality workers and encourage good hygiene practices.

A committee selected the top nominees, which included a park, a senior center, coffee shops and restaurants in nine Bay Area counties.

Now, residents can vote at thetoilet.org/finalists to choose one winner for each of the contest’s six category — best cleanliness, best creativity, best family-friendly, best of five senses, best of positivity and best of Napa Valley.

The winners will be announced Feb. 4, 2022, and will receive their awards on Feb. 18.

The Best Toilet Award of the Bay also helps benefit Open Restaurant Help Lives, which the Hoongs founded to establish a restaurant that hires retirees and students. Some of the funding from sponsors also will go toward the organization.

The Chapel Hill Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregational building in Napa, located on 2.4 acres at 15 Chapel Hill Road, is for sale. A price was not included on the sale listing.

The decision to sell is sad but understandable, said Scott Haycock, a lifelong member of the Chapel Hill congregation, told the Napa Valley Register.

As housing and other costs in Napa have risen, "families and especially larger families are seeking other places to live with more room." For Latter-day Saints families (sometimes referred to as Mormons), "that often means Utah, Arizona and Utah, which is where a lot of the Napa congregation has moved," he said.

After the sale, the Chapel Hill chapel members will share space with Napa's second Latter-day Saints chapel, located at 2590 Trower Ave.

Golden gate bridge from Lands end. San Fransisco, California

Work started so quietly that the news barely made the paper.

"Without ceremony, without the tension which might be expected in the culmination of a dream of years, operators swung two big steam shovels into action at Lime Point, digging a pit for the Marin County shore anchorage," the San Francisco Chronicle announced on page 19 of the Jan. 6, 1933 edition.