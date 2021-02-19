Sonoma County’s first refill store to open in downtown Sonoma

Just when it seemed like every empty local retail space was destined to reopen as a tasting room or a real estate office, next week downtown Sonoma will welcome something entirely new and different. Sonoma Valley High graduate Jana Kania Wang will open Refill Madness in the former Sole Desire shoe store space next to Sonoma Market.

Zero-waste and refill shopping are hot trends right now. At the end of 2019, Greenpeace reported that more than 400 refill shops had opened worldwide. Packaging-free stores are expected to be one of the hottest trends in 2021, according to a global packaging industry report by the market intelligence agency Mintel.

While some Sonoma supermarkets like Whole Foods, Oliver’s and Community Market offer refill options for bulk foods, Refill Madness is the first dedicated refill store in Sonoma County, according to the website litterless.com.

Refill Madness focuses on home and personal care products, and its more than 100 options for refill include lotions, face and body washes, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, as well as kitchen products like dish soap and laundry detergent. Also to be available: natural botanicals in their original form like aloe vera juice, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil and more.

The store also sells other zero-waste products for the home like bamboo cleaning brushes, bamboo toothbrushes, refillable dental floss, reuseable straws, reusable bags for shopping, bar soap and more.

“We’re helping reduce the need for manufacturing plastic, decreasing the amount of plastic in the recycle process, and just bringing more awareness to the zero waste movement,” said Wang.

Refill Madness products are sourced locally in Northern California, and handpicked because of their sustainable practices and their natural ingredients.

“We sell the products that are part of my daily life – staples,” said Wang, who, with her husband Sam Long, has two young children. They use, she said, “high-quality ingredients and formulas that I can feel good about selling. When you're selling something that you feel good about, it makes it easy and makes the business all worthwhile.”

Wang, 37, grew up in Sonoma and graduated from Sonoma Valley High in 2001. At Sacramento State, she majored in fashion marketing and design and she went on to get a master’s degree in education. She had been working as a teacher, but as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, she started thinking about what else she could be doing.

“I'm choosing to do something different right now, but that's the fun of starting a business,” she said. “At this moment in time, this is what is calling to me.”

Her business partner and longtime friend Sloan Reed had opened a store called Refill Madness in Sacramento and Wang loved the concept.

“Every time I went to her shop, I'd bring my empty bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion and stop in there,” said Wang.

Wang believes the concept resonates with people right now.

The average American throws away approximately 185 pounds of plastic a year, according to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance of more than 1,200 organizations. That plastic will take 500 to 1,000 years to degrade.

“It feels so good to not have to buy a whole new plastic bottle every time I get shampoo,” she said. “I really felt good shopping that way. Every time I went there, I thought to myself, I want that business here in Sonoma.”

Reed was excited about a second location because she was noticing more and more customers driving long distances to shop there.

Customers enter the store and can either browse and test out samples or bring in their containers for quick refills. Wang fills empties from bulk containers behind the counter and customers pay by the ounce.

“Spilling can be an issue,” she said with a laugh, “so we do it for you.”

There are also smaller bottles on display so people can see what they're buying, look at the labels and smell the ingredients.

Wang loves her west-side location a few doors down from Sonoma Market, and just a few blocks from her home.

“I wanted it to be a really convenient location for locals to come to with quick and easy parking,” she said. “The whole point of this concept is to make shopping for zero-waste products and refillable goods easy for people so that it is easy to change their habits in a really positive way.”

Refill Madness is scheduled to open officially on Feb. 23. The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We really believe in this concept because we want to help people be more conscious consumers and have a choice,” she said. “I know that we're just one store, but it is a baby step.”

Mary Jambon-Corzine, who describes herself as a “huge advocate for sustainability,” said she plans to start buying the hand soap and hand sanitizer she uses at her Sonoma Gymnastics studio from Refill Sonoma as soon as it opens.

“I am beyond excited,” she said. “This is also a game changer as a parent. We can teach the next generation a new, more environmentally friendly way to consume.”

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.