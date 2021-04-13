Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery appoints Korea market ambassador

Jungmin An has been appointed as the Gary Farrell Winery’s brand ambassador for Korea, the Healdsburg winery announced.

Jungmin An is the chief sommelier for the SPC Group, a large South Korean conglomerate, producing food and confectionery products. The Seoul-based company imports Gary Farrell into the Korean market.

“As ambassador, Mr. An will share Gary Farrell’s story and wines with Korean trade, media and consumers through seminars, tastings and classes,” the announcement stated.

Gary Farrell Winery was founded in 1982 by Gary Farrell. He sold the winery in 2004, and today the winery is owned by Bill Price, the managing partner of Kistler Vineyard and owner of Three Sticks and The Adobe, Lutum and the Durell and Gap’s Crown vineyards; and a group of investors including Pete Scott, the former finance chief of Beringer Wine Estates; and Walt Klenz; former president and CEO of Beringer Wine Estates.