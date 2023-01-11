Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery picks new general manager

Stephanie Wycoff has returned to Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg, this time as general manager.

Wycoff now oversees operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs for the 40-year-old winery. During her previous stint in 2012–2017, Wycoff was director of consumer sales and marketing.

“We’re excited for the next stage of growth and thrilled to have Stephanie back and taking the helm as general manager,” said Bill Price, one of the owners. “She is widely regarded for her deep expertise in DTC sales, and her first stint with Gary Farrell laid a tremendous foundation for our growth and success today. Stephanie is a well-rounded leader who brings inspiring energy. I’m excited to watch her empower the winery to reach its full potential as a world-class producer of Russian River Valley pinot noir and chardonnay.”

Wycoff most recently came back to Gary Farrell Winery, the company said, from Crimson Wine Group, where she held a number of management positions since joining that Napa-based organization in 2017. Her most recent work there was as director of DTC operations for two winery estates, Seghesio and Archery Summit.

Earlier in her career, Wycoff worked for Healdsburg’s Wine Creek LLC as direct-to-consumer manager for the Quivira, La Follette Wines and Torbreck Vintners brands. She was previously the consumer sales and marketing manager for Anaba Wines in Sonoma.

Wycoff has an MBA and a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University.

Price is the managing partner of Kistler Vineyards and owner of Three Sticks and The Adobe wine brands as well as the Durell and Gap’s Crown vineyards. Other Farrell owners include Pete Scott, former chief financial officer of Beringer Wine Estates, and Walt Klenz, former president and CEO of Beringer.