Sonoma County’s Graton Resort & Casino promotes general manager to president

Graton Resort & Casino has announced promotion of Lana Rivera to president, a new role to the organization.

Rivera has been general manager since 2019.

An enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Tribe, Rivera is responsible for overseeing all business functions — marketing, operations, and food and beverage services. She is also spearheading Graton’s announced $1 billion property expansion. She will continue to report directly to Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

“Lana has driven both growth and loyalty at Graton,” Sarris said in the July 18 press release. “We have the best team members in the business largely because of Lana’s leadership. I’m thrilled that she’s spearheading our property expansion, which will allow us to serve our guests with additional entertainment and amenities as we give back to our community.”

Prior to joining Graton, Rivera spent 15 years as general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, establishment operated by Cherokee Nation Entertainment. She began her career in the 1990s as a card-game dealer for Harrah’s Casino in Joliet, Illinois.

“Graton Resort & Casino is a special place, and I’m happy to lead this incredible team into the next phase of our development,” stated Rivera. “It’s vital to me that our business reflects our mission to operate as a community partner and also provide the highest quality experience for guests.”

Rivera is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno’s executive development program for strategic leadership in the gaming industry.