Sonoma County’s Hartford Family Winery names new president

Hailey Jackson-Hartford Murray is the new president of Hartford Family Winery, a west Sonoma County specialist in small-scale bottlings of single-vineyard pinot noir, chardonnay and old-vine zinfandel.

She is granddaughter of Jackson Family Wines co-founder Jess Jackson and daughter of Jennifer “Jenny” Jackson-Hartford and Don Hartford, who started the Hartford winery in 1994. She is co-owner of Hartford Family Winery with her parents and brother, MacLean Jackson-Hartford.

“This is an exciting moment for the winery, me, and my family,” Jackson-Hartford Murray said in the announcement Wednesday. Hartford Family Winery was founded over twenty-five years ago to craft quality wines from exceptional vineyard sites, and I’m honored to accept my family’s appointment of responsibility to steward our vineyards and winery into the future.”

Her role at the winery has over the last seven years included production, sales and marketing. She succeeds her father as leader of the winery. He will remain as her adviser, CEO and co-owner.

Most of Hartford Family Winery’s bottlings are of less than 300 cases and made from family-owned vineyards. While a small quantity of these bottlings is available in fine restaurants and independent retailers nationwide, the majority are sold directly to consumers through the winery’s mailing list, clubs and tasting rooms at the winery, located near Forestville in the Green Valley of the Russian River Valley appellation, and in downtown Healdsburg.

In addition to its small single-vineyard bottlings, Hartford Family Winery also makes three Russian River Valley wines that are cuvees of several vineyards and more widely available in restaurants and retailers nationwide.