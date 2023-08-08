Sonoma County’s Head High Wines hires new management team

Head High Wines has announced four new members of its management, sales and marketing team.

The members will also help speed up progress on the brand’s carbon neutral initiative, according to a news release.

“Since Head High was founded in 2017, our goal has been to overdeliver on quality while having fun and contributing to a better world,” said Prema Kerollis Behan, co-founder. “With this new team in place, it will be easier to share our story and commitment to making affordable, quality wines. We have several new wines coming and fun new experiences planned, all thanks to the rockstar people we have working for us.”

The announcement included the following appointments:

General Manager Colette Fay-Simpson began work with Head High this year and still is assistant general manager of Three Sticks Wines.

Sales and Marketing Coordinator Kate Benziger has served in a number of roles including sales, managing wine clubs and opening tasting rooms.

National Sales Manager Brendan Jin had joined Price Family Vineyards & Estates in May 2021.

Brand Manager Garrett Sathre has experience in restaurant management, event organization, culinary arts and tour operations among other achievements.