Sonoma County’s Jordan winery names new executive chef

Daniel Beal has been named executive chef at Healdsburg-based Jordan Vineyard & Winery near Healdsburg.

“We are so fortunate to welcome Chef Beal to the Jordan family — we look forward to watching him elevate the culinary program by leveraging his profound determination, past experiences and creativity in the kitchen,” said John Jordan, CEO, in the announcement.

After receiving an associate degree in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University in Denver, Beal worked as chef de partie at the Michelin-starred Benu restaurant in San Francisco.

Other career stops include three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, where over three years he rose through the ranks to director of research and development.

In 2015, Beal moved to Chicago to work at Grant Achatz’s three Michelin-starred restaurant, Alinea, and by 2019, he was promoted to chef de cuisine and worked to open several Alinea pop-ups across different cities, the winery stated.