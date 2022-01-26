Sonoma County’s Jordan Winery & Vineyard promotes sales executive

Ashley Cesario, currently Eastern U.S. regional sales director for Healdsburg’s Jordan Winery & Vineyard, will assume an expanded role as Eastern U.S. and export sales director.

Cesario will direct international sales initiatives for existing and prospective accounts and continue to oversee Jordan’s current Northeastern territories, according the Sonoma County company. In addition, Jordan announced plans to add a New York City-based market manager, who will report to Cesario.

Joining the company in 2014, Cesario previously worked at Southern Wine & Spirits of Illinois and Bacardi USA. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management, marketing and political science from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and received a certification in psychology for leadership from Cornell University in 2020.

“We are incredibly excited for Ashley to step into her new role,” stated Brad Butcher, Jordan’s national sales director. “We are thrilled to formalize this new position and bring a new level of service to our international customers, especially as Jordan approaches such an important anniversary milestone.”

Jordan Vineyard & Winery, celebrating its 50th anniversary, currently has its wine available in 31 countries and international territories.