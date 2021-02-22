Sonoma County’s Keysight Technologies acquires Hawaiian wireless tech firm Sanjole

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on Monday announced it has completed the acquisition of Sanjole, a Honolulu-based firm whose technology is designed for protocol decoding and interoperability of 4G, 5G and other wireless systems.

Sanjole makes hardware and software that helps communications chip makers, network operators and related equipment manufacturers to identify and resolve problems between the devices and the network being tested. Keysight in the past few years has said that wireless data networks is a growth area for the Santa Rosa-based test and measurement technology company.

Keysight said Sanjole’s hardware and software are complementary to its 5G products for modem, chipset and radio access network customers.

“As the 5G ecosystem and deployments scale, Keysight remains committed to enabling customers with end-to-end design and test solutions. We are happy to announce the addition of Sanjole to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex interoperability challenges,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight chief operating officer, in the announcement.

Keysight said the deal wouldn’t materially impact the company’s financial forecast for fiscal year 2021. Terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.