Sonoma County’s Lynmar promotes Soergel to oversee winemaking, vineyards

Pete Soergel has been promoted to director of winemaking and vineyards of Lynmar Estate Winery in Sebastopol.

Soergel has been with the Sonoma County winery for the past decade, serving as winemaker for the past five years, the vintner announced.

In his new role, Soergel will now oversee Lynmar’s vineyard team and the farming of its four vineyards, Quail Hill Vineyard, Adam’s Vineyard, Susanna’s Vineyard and Hessel Station Vineyard, spanning 85 acres of vines planted from the north to southernmost pockets of the Russian River Valley appellation.

“This appointment is the culmination of Pete’s long history at Lynmar Estate. His degree in agriculture sciences at Virginia Tech, and his years of applied expertise in winemaking together create the classic vigneron tradition of dirt to glass responsibility,” stated owner Lynn Fritz. “Pete’s knowledge and connection to the land, vines, and grapes is evident in every bottle of Lynmar Estate wine.”