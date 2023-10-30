Sonoma County’s Martinelli Winery and Vineyards hires general manager

Martinelli Winery and Vineyards has hired Bill Smart as general manager.

Smart is set to take over day-to-day oversight of the Russian River Valley vintner on Nov. 1, the family-owned business announced Monday.

“My family and I are extremely excited to have Bill join our team as General Manager,” said Lee Martinelli Sr., owner and chairman. “With his extensive experience leading small, ultra-premium wineries like ours, we know this will be a great partnership and look forward to having him on board.”

Smart’s industry experience spans two decades, according to his LinkedIn profile. After two years as a marketing assistant at St. Supery Winery in Napa Valley, Smart moved up to director of communications for a decade at Dry Creek Vineyard in Sonoma County.

Eight years ago, Smart moved to his first senior management role, starting as general manager of Lambert Bridge Winery in Dry Creek Valley then finishing this year at Limerick Lane Cellars in Russian River Valley.

“I have always held the family in extremely high regard,” Smart said about the Martinelli family in the news release. “For multiple generations, they have committed their lives to farming some of the finest vineyards in the Russian River Valley and more recently, the Sonoma Coast. The Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Zinfandel produced from their estate vineyards is, in my view, the best in all of California. It is with great reverence for the history and traditions of the Martinelli family that I take on this role."

The winery owns 450 acres of vineyards in the Fort Ross-Seaview and Russian River Valley appellations.