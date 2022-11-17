Sonoma County’s Pedroncelli makes winemaking, marketing, tasting room staff changes

Pedroncelli Winery Inc. in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley appellation has announced promotions on its winemaking, tasting room and digital marketing teams.

For the winemaking team, Hipólito “Polo” Cano is now an assistant winemaker, and Umberto “Beto” Cortes assumed the roles of cellar master and barrel master.

President Julie Pedroncelli St. John said, “This is a well-deserved promotion for Hipólito, his experience began in the vineyard 34 years ago and he soon made his way into the cellar where he helped craft our wines with an eye for quality and precision.”

Said Winemaker Montserrat Reece said of Cortes, “Humberto brings talent, dedication, and a commitment to the quality of our wine production.”

Also earlier this year, Marcus Cano was named digital marketing associate, and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Boardman became a tasting room lead.

Marcus Cano’s background includes a stint at Jordan Winery as well as work for Piazza Hospitality and he did marketing and media freelance work, the winery stated.

Boardman, who has worked for the Geyserville-based company for seven years, “embodies Pedroncelli’s spirit of hospitality with her upbeat attitude, along with her cheerful and welcoming personality,” stated Colin Sinclair, tasting room manager.

Giovanni “John” and Giulia Pedroncelli in founded the winery 95 years ago, in 1927. The company farms 115 acres with 11 different wine grape varieties.