Sonoma County’s Pepperwood Preserve undergoes leadership changes

Margaret Boeger will take over the reins as president and CEO for the Pepperwood Preserve, the Santa Rosa-based conservation and education organization announced March 5.

Before settling into her new post on April 1, Boeger served for eight years as the organization’s education director. Lisa Micheli, the former president and CEO, has shifted into a research affiliate emeritus position.

The nature preserve was founded by Herb and Jane Dwight, while the couple launched the Dwight Center for Conservation Science to work alongside the 3,200-acre research reserve.

Boeger, a seasoned conservationist and educator who’s been with the preserve for 15 years, is supported by Zach Winter, the newly appointed chief operations officer with an extensive background in socio-technical system design.