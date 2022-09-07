Sonoma County’s Purple Brands taps new winemaking director

Steven Urberg is the new director of Winemaking for all brands for Sonoma County-based Purple Brands, including Raeburn, Scattered Peaks, Avalon, and Four Vines.

“Steven has received numerous accolades as an accomplished winemaker and will be instrumental in accelerating our portfolio’s continued growth,” stated Aaron Webb, president and CEO of Purple Brands.

The company cited Urberg’s 25 years of experience, most recently as director of winemaking at Gloria Ferrer Winery & WindVane Wines in Sonoma.