Sonoma County’s Robert Young winery names new vineyard manager

Dan Rotlisberger has been named vineyard manager for Robert Young Estate Vineyards near Geyserville in Alexander Valley.

The Sonoma County winery stated Rotlisberger is a fifth generation Alexander Valley farmer who brings over 14 years of professional vineyard management in Sonoma County to his new role. Most recently he was the senior viticulturist at Redwood Empire Vineyard Management, also located in Geyserville.

He graduated from Fresno State University with a double major — a Bachelor of Science degree in viticulture and enology — and earned an executive MBA from Sonoma State University.

He has served on the Sonoma County Winegrape Commission as the first Sustainability Committee chairman.