Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates promotes enologist to assistant winemaker

Rodney Strong Wine Estates has announced Sept. 12 the promotion of Rachel Shelton-O’Brien to assistant winemaker.

In addition to being involved in daily winemaking operations, Shelton-O’Brien will be responsible for inventory management, act as a key conduit for winery production, compliance, marketing and finance departments, and take the lead on communications with the Healdsburg winery’s custom crush clients, and oversee training and administration of the production lab staff, according to the news release.

Shelton-O’Brien joined Rodney Strong in spring 2017 as quality-control lab technician, before being promoted to enologist. The winery stated that Shelton-O’Brien’s assistance to winemaker Olivia Wright during the “hectic vintage of 2021” led to her promotion.

Before joining Rodney Strong, Shelton-O’Brien served at Trinchero Family Estates and Foley Family Wines, according to the release.

“Anyone who has met Rachel knows she is a first-class go-getter. Her list of achievements during her time at Rodney Strong is extensive,” Winemaker Olivia Wright said in the release. “She has always been a steadfast champion for quality and detail orientation, as well as a pleasure to work alongside. Her talents will significantly help us in our pursuit of perfection.”