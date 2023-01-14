Sonoma County’s Ron Rubin Winery promotes DiRoma to GM

Diane DiRoma has been promoted to vice president and general manager at west Sonoma County-based Ron Rubin Winery, purchased by vintner Ron Rubin in 2011.

“Diane has been my right hand for close on two decades. Competitive, focused, and hardworking, she has been instrumental in making us what we are today. I look forward to our beautiful journey continuing together for many years to come,” Rubin stated in the announcement.

DiRoma has worked alongside winery owner and namesake Rubin since 2006, starting as a sales manager with Rubin-owned The Republic of Tea, now based in Larkspur.

The wine company credited DiRoma with overseeing sales and marketing for the former River Road Family Vineyard & Winery, acquired by Rubin in 2012. More recently, she helped spearhead Ron Rubin Winery’s becoming a Certified B Corporation