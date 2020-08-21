Sonoma County’s Safari West plans virtual visits as coronavirus cuts revenues

It’s a matter of survival these days.

With one eye on the horizon to guard against Sonoma and Napa counties’ wildland fires surrounding it miles away and another on a brighter future clawing out of the COVID-19 crisis, Safari West has tapped into its guests and supporters for help.

Its website, which declares the Santa Rosa wild animal park has “never faced a challenge quite like this one,” is asking for donations to feed the animals.

“If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring the Sonoma Serengetti, consider purchasing a virtual Safari West Wild Gift Card today. Your purchase (in any amount) provides critical support to the Safari West Wildlife Preserve now, when we need it most,” the promotional plea reads.

“Zoos are hurting, and some aren’t even open,” Executive Director Keo Hornbostel told the Business Journal.

The 400-acre park on Porter Creek Road falls into a for-profit status, so it can’t take a direct, tax-deductible donation like most nonprofit zoos. But from the cheetah to the giraffe, the animals numbering more than 1,000 don’t know tax and finance boundaries. They still need to eat.

“This we can’t compromise on,” Hornbostel said.

The African-style safari park that threw open its gates 26 years ago reopened in mid June, three months after the government shelter-in-place orders were mandated — but without tours at full capacity. The park received funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but it was hurting enough that it was forced to furlough at least 30 employees. The staff is now at 130.

As of mid-August, the bread-and-butter part of the park’s operations is down by 50% in revenue. The park accredited by the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums may accept donations — but not as a tax write-off for donors.

As another arm of its enterprise, the park’s Safari West Wildlife Foundation that supports its educational programs, may also take in donations earmarked for those specific efforts. The in-person field trips from schools have been canceled.

“You can social distance. You can be outside. But how can we reach out to 10,000 kids that we’ve hosted before?” Hornbostel asked, while answering his own question. “We now have to create a way to go virtual.”

Hornbostel, a marketing pro who also serves on the Sonoma County Tourism board, plans to develop a virtual program to launch in September called “Safari West Live.” The digital tours designed for schools and hospitals will feature a safari guide who will take a virtual visitor through the property.

In-person visitors will find the park has installed plexi-glass dividers “where appropriate” and has enhanced its cleaning procedures, meaning scrub-downs on a regular basis.

Three quarters of the association’s 240 zoos and aquariums in the United States and overseas have reopened, but many others besides Safari West are experiencing troubling economic times. Six in 10 of the 217 listed in this nation applied for PPP funding.

No zoo has closed for good thus far, but that could change without the additional help.

At one point during the height of the shelter-in-place orders, 95% of the association membership was closed. Now it’s back up to 85% open “at some capacity,” according to association Executive Vice President Craig Hoover.

“However long this goes on that without resources, they’re at a higher risk. We’re pushing for a government expansion of these resources,” Hoover told the Business Journal.

It appears to be a dire situation.

Hoover applauds the creativity his members like Safari West have shown in keeping their patrons and supporters engaged, especially since the industry is considered a leisure activity that’s not essential to one’s livelihood.

“We have to make sure our visitors feel safe to go back to zoos and aquariums,” he said.

With the group’s 200 million annual guests providing most revenue through tickets, concessions and parties, a plummeting attendance spells disaster for park and zoo coffers that provide essential services such as animal care.

“We can’t just turn out the lights and walk away,” Hoover said.