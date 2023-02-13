Sonoma County’s Three Sticks Wines names Prichard winemaking director

Ryan Prichard has been named director of winemaking for Sonoma-based Three Sticks Wines, a boutique family-owned winery.

He succeeds Bob Cabral, who was recently named co-winemaker for Bricoleur Vineyards.

“This promotion is well earned,” stated Three Sticks owner Bill Price. “Ryan has been making world-class wines at Three Sticks for years and is an essential part of our future vision. We are excited to support his growth and evolution as a winemaker and craftsman, in particular looking forward to the wines he will continue to make from our vineyards.”

Prichard brings over 18 years of experience making wines, including for Williams Selyem, Copain Custom Crush and Medlock Ames, the company stated. He joined Three Sticks in 2015.