Sonoma County’s Vinoshipper acquires CompleteDTC winery, brewery software firm

Vinoshipper, a Sonoma County-based beverage alcohol direct sales and compliance firm, has acquired CompleteDTC, maker of software for operating and managing direct-to-consumer winery and craft beverage businesses.

The first phase of the integration is set to roll out in the fourth quarter, the companies announced Tuesday. CompleteDTC’s user base will get Vinoshipper’s state regulatory compliance capabilities in 44 states plus discounted shipping rates typically available to large producers.

As part of the deal, Ridgely Evers, founder and CEO of CompleteDTC, joins Vinoshipper’s board of directors. A computer programmer since the late 1960s, Evers led the creation of QuickBooks small-business accounting software at Intuit, and in more recent years started DaVero Farms & Winery with his wife, chef Colleen McGlynn.

Evers and the three-employee team at CompleteDTC used the experience of building a direct-to-consumer winery from scratch to aggregate and automate the software tools and processes required, such as e-commerce, reservations, club management, point-of-sale transactions, customer resource management, multi-location inventory management, QuickBooks integration and marketing.

Further integration between the two software platforms is planned to serve DTC businesses across a growing number of industries, the companies said.

Windsor-based Vinoshipper started 15 years ago as a wine-focused direct-to-consumer order fulfillment and compliance firm. With 30 employees today, it has grown to about 2,000 client wineries, cideries, meadiers, sake brewers, importers, distillers and retailers.

“Until now, every producer – regardless of size – has been forced to weave together multiple solutions. But with the combination of Vinoshipper and CompleteDTC, now even the smallest producer will be able to deploy a single solution to manage their DTC business end-to-end, and turn their attention to what they do best,” said Steven Harrison, CEO and co-founder of Vinoshipper.