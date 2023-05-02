Sonoma County’s Zepponi & Company hires Sarah Hohenberger as vice president

Zeopponi & Company, a merger and acquisition advisory firm specializing in the alcohol industry, has named Sarah Hohenberger as a vice president.

Hohenberger previously was an associate director in UBS Investment Bank’s Consumer Products and Retail Group. She also served for six years in the Coast Guard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to our team,” said Mario Zepponi, company founder. “Her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business.”

Hohenberger earned a Bachelor of Science in operations research and computer analysis from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. She possesses wine credentials such as Society of Wine Educators’ certified specialist of wine.

Zepponi & Company has offices in Santa Rosa and Portland, Oregon.