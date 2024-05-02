Napa Valley’s Boisset sells Lyeth, 4 other wine brands to Bonny Doon owner

A growing Central California Coast portfolio that specializes in repositioning wine brands has purchased a 43-year-old Sonoma County label that helped launch the Meritage blends in the U.S.

WarRoom Cellars, which also owns the Bonny Doon brand, on Wednesday said it purchased Lyeth Estate, Lockwood Vineyard, Joliesse, 7 Peaks and American Vintage brands from Boisset Collection, which also owns Buena Vista, Raymond and DeLoach. The sale price wasn’t disclosed.

This deal follows WarRoom’s acquisition last October of the three-decade-old Toad Hollow Vineyards brand in Sonoma County.

Lyeth was the first California winery that proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset purchased just after taking over the U.S. arm of the French family’s business in the early 1990s.

“Lyeth is a pioneer of California wine country,” Boisset said in the news release.

Winery founder Chip Lyeth started the brand in 1981. Seven years later, he was among the founding members of The Meritage Alliance, which developed red and white wine blends to parallel the renown of those from the Bordeaux region of France. Lyeth died the same year in a plane crash over the estate vineyard.

Lockwood Vineyard is a Central Coast brand started in 1989 by Paul Toeppen, Phil Johnson, and Butch Lindley. It focuses on cool-climate pinot noir and chardonnay from Monterey and Santa Barbara counties, and cabernet sauvignon from the Paso Robles area.

Joliesse originally was a French import but has since become a California label.

Boisset, which has 26 wine and spirits production facilities in the U.S. and France, purchased 7 Peaks from Southcorp, now Treasury Wine Estates, in 2004 after a joint venture dissolved with the Nivens winegrowing family on the Central Coast.

Self-described “masters of guerrilla winefare,” WarRoom aims to acquire legacy — or “heritage” — wine brands then take them to a new level. Its first acquisition was in 2018 of Lapis Luna, which makes a North Coast pinot noir, chardonnay and zinfandel wines largely from Mendocino County. That was followed by Central Coast-focused Bonny Doon in 2019 and later Skyfall in Washington state’s Columbia Valley.

Total Beverage Solution continues to be the sales agent for WarRoom.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate.