Sonoma, Marin, Napa commercial real estate business leads: April 5 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

6,400sf at 1 Mitchell Blvd., San Rafael; office; Westamerica Bank; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Jan. 11

3,440sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #240B, Novato; office; Golden Gate Recovery LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 20, 2020

Napa County

2,880sf at 902 Enterprise Drive, #O, Napa; industrial; Righteous Juice Production Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Wong Properties; na; March 1

Sonoma County

22,049sf at 3925 Cypress Way, #A, Petaluma; industrial; Juice Beauty; na; Cypress Bay LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 2, 2020

16,834sf at 6100 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial; Ryder Truck Rental Inc.; na; Redwood Dr. LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Jan. 22

16,820sf at 1825 Ferdinand Court, #B–H, Santa Rosa; industrial; HBZ CRE Holdings LLC; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Colgan Center LLC; na; March 1

10,888sf at 3925 Cypress Way, #A & D, Petaluma; industrial; Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.; na; Cypress Bay LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Sept. 16, 2019

9,520sf at 345, 357 & 365 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; BLH Construction Company; Kevin Doran of K&C; Teris Follet Trust, Horn Family Trust & Susan E Horn Trust; na; Nov. 20, 2020

5,208sf at 1745 Copperhill Parkway, #7 & 8, Santa Rosa; office; Innovein Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Skycrest Properties; na; Feb. 17

4,500sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Dustin Davis; na; Allan Henderson and Kimberly Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 30, 2020

4,320sf at 7840 & 7850 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; GreenGro Biologicals LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; John R Brady & EC Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 18

3,471sf at 3700 Old Redwood Highway, #105, Santa Rosa; office; The Capra Co. LLC; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 5

3,000sf at 1139 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Bennett Valley Laundry; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio; Lily Company; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio; Jan. 22

2,044sf at 3222 Airway Drive, #3 & 5, Santa Rosa; industrial; Designs By Rick Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Hoffman Continuation LLC; na; Jan. 28

2,002sf at 100 Brush Creek Road, #100, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Casey Carter & Timothy Fawcett; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Cottonwood River Investments; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Feb. 4

2,000sf at 125 Foley St., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Joseph Riccardo; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Frank & Nicole Coleman; na; Nov. 23, 2020

1,851sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #165, Petaluma; Office, renewal; Lori Walker dba Speech & Language Services of Marin-Sonoma; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Jan. 2

1,563sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #720, Windsor; industrial; Param Singh; na; Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 19

1,250sf at 3440 Mendocino Ave., #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; Melissa Griffen / Kevin Viljoen; na; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 23

1,090sf at 1207 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Jared Soukup dba State Farm Insurance; Sara Wann of K&C; Nick Picinich; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 4

1,079sf at 6 Petaluma Blvd. Suite A12, Petaluma; industrial; M Nicario 444 LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 20, 2020

990sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office; ABBA Management; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; OCCOR Investments; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Feb. 15

857sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #330, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; 50 SRA Partners; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 12

800sf at 311 D Street, Santa Rosa; industrial; Botany ZHI LLC; na; 4th & D LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Feb. 6

793sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #200 & 202, Petaluma; office; Dokhler LLC; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 12

759sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #103, Santa Rosa; office; Joseph Paternoster; na; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 23, 2020

603sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #245, Santa Rosa; office; Bunroth Gith; Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 1