Sonoma Media Investments hires farm credit executive as CFO

Vern Zander, a longtime regional banking executive in the agricultural sector, has joined Sonoma Media Investments as chief financial officer.

Zander, who worked for American Ag Credit in Santa Rosa more than a decade and 35 years in the farm credit arena, will manage the finances of the SMI media group, which is the parent company of The Press Democrat, Sonoma Magazine, Petaluma Argus-Courier, Sonoma Index Tribune, North Bay Business Journal and Sonoma Gazette.

Zander started work at SMI’s B Street offices in Santa Rosa March 3, replacing former Chief Financial Officer Stephen Daniels who retired after working for SMI for 13 years.

Zander, 59, said the news group represents a good fit for his career advancement — one he is enthused about personally and professionally.

“I was ready for the next chapter,” Zander said, adding the attractiveness to SMI stems from its dedication to the community and integrity to local journalism. “It’s locally focused, so to me, that’s mission driven. And I’m mission driven.”

Zander underscored the importance of local journalism, given industry challenges in recent years that have shuttered hundreds of news organizations and led to thousands of layoffs across the nation.

“SMI is solvent,” Zander said. “Our job is to maintain that integrity and that faith in the community.”

Zander’s attachment to Sonoma County has remained, even after losing his Fountaingrove home in the deadly 2017 Tubbs Fire.

He remembers that fall seven years ago as if it was yesterday. “I get goose bumps thinking about it. We got out when the house was on fire, grabbing our cellphones and keys. There were embers this big flying into our home,” he said.

“This makes me extra connected to the community,” said Zander, who also likes to play golf, travel and enjoy food and wine events when he’s not on the job.

Zander’s experience with newspapers began early. He grew up in Walla Walla, Wash., where he had a newspaper route. He spoke fondly of the Union Bulletin’s subscription drive at age 12.

“I had the bags on my Schwinn bike. I tried to get as many (subscriptions) as I could,” he said.

Zander’s CFO role is more complex and far reaching. He reports to SMI CEO Eric Johnston.

"With his strong financial experience and passion for our community, Vern is a great addition to the SMI team. I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to evolve our company to better serve our community with local news and information," Johnston said.

Johnston also shared a note of gratitude to Daniels.

"Stephen played a critical role in the first decade of our company's existence and was a passionate advocate for local community journalism. He definitely helped us navigate a rapidly changing industry and economy," Johnston said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com