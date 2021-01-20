Subscribe

Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano hotel occupancy dismal in December

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 20, 2021, 11:38AM
Updated 2 hours ago

North Bay hotel data

For December, compared with a year before.

NAPA COUNTY

Occupancy: 24.1%, down 56%

Average daily rate: $198.22, down 21.8%

Revenue: $7 million, down 67.3%

Total revenue for 2020: $184 million, down 58.7%

Survey size: 4,793 rooms

SONOMA COUNTY

Occupancy: 37.6%, down 39.5%

Average daily rate: $120.88, down 21.9%

Revenue: $10 million, down 50%

Total revenue for 2020: $176 million, down 46.3%

Survey size: 7,073 rooms

MARIN COUNTY

Occupancy: 35.9%, down 44.7%

Average daily rate: $125.51, down 29.4%

Revenue: $3.5 million, down 60.9%

Total revenue for 2020: $64 million, down 53.3%

Survey size: 2,465 rooms

SOLANO COUNTY

Occupancy: 53%, down 1%

Average daily rate: $83.07, down 10.8%

Revenue: $6 million, down 11.9%

Total revenue for 2020: $84 million, down 25.3%

Survey size: 4,285 rooms

Source: STR Inc.

See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Check out this map showing progress of California counties toward reopening from economic lockdowns.

The North Bay’s four counties that drive the most tourism traffic to the region’s economy — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties — all recorded year-over-year drops in hotel occupancy rates in December, according to the latest hotel data.

Revenue for the month also declined between 50% and 67%.

For the year, hotel-occupancy revenue in Napa County was $184 million, down 58.7% from 2019; Sonoma County brought in $176 million, down 46.3%; Marin County reported $64 million, a decline of 53.3%; and Solano County closed out the year with $84 million in revenue, a 25.3% drop.

December’s declines cap a year driven by a pandemic that, with the exception of a couple of months’ respite from lockdowns over the summer, brought travel and tourism to a halt.

For December, the hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 24.1%, down 56% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report, released Wednesday. Average daily rate was $198.22 down 21.8%, while revenue was $7 million, down 67.3% from December 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 37.6%, down 39.5% from December 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $120.88, down 21.9%, while revenue was $10 million, down 50% from a year earlier.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in December was 35.9%, a 44.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $125.51, down 29.4%; and revenue was $3.5 million, down 60.9% from December 2019.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 53%, down 1%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $83.07, down 10.8% from December 2019; and revenue was $6 million, down 11.9%.

North Bay hotel data

For December, compared with a year before.

NAPA COUNTY

Occupancy: 24.1%, down 56%

Average daily rate: $198.22, down 21.8%

Revenue: $7 million, down 67.3%

Total revenue for 2020: $184 million, down 58.7%

Survey size: 4,793 rooms

SONOMA COUNTY

Occupancy: 37.6%, down 39.5%

Average daily rate: $120.88, down 21.9%

Revenue: $10 million, down 50%

Total revenue for 2020: $176 million, down 46.3%

Survey size: 7,073 rooms

MARIN COUNTY

Occupancy: 35.9%, down 44.7%

Average daily rate: $125.51, down 29.4%

Revenue: $3.5 million, down 60.9%

Total revenue for 2020: $64 million, down 53.3%

Survey size: 2,465 rooms

SOLANO COUNTY

Occupancy: 53%, down 1%

Average daily rate: $83.07, down 10.8%

Revenue: $6 million, down 11.9%

Total revenue for 2020: $84 million, down 25.3%

Survey size: 4,285 rooms

Source: STR Inc.

See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Check out this map showing progress of California counties toward reopening from economic lockdowns.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine