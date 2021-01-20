Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano hotel occupancy dismal in December

The North Bay’s four counties that drive the most tourism traffic to the region’s economy — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties — all recorded year-over-year drops in hotel occupancy rates in December, according to the latest hotel data.

Revenue for the month also declined between 50% and 67%.

For the year, hotel-occupancy revenue in Napa County was $184 million, down 58.7% from 2019; Sonoma County brought in $176 million, down 46.3%; Marin County reported $64 million, a decline of 53.3%; and Solano County closed out the year with $84 million in revenue, a 25.3% drop.

December’s declines cap a year driven by a pandemic that, with the exception of a couple of months’ respite from lockdowns over the summer, brought travel and tourism to a halt.

For December, the hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 24.1%, down 56% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report, released Wednesday. Average daily rate was $198.22 down 21.8%, while revenue was $7 million, down 67.3% from December 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 37.6%, down 39.5% from December 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $120.88, down 21.9%, while revenue was $10 million, down 50% from a year earlier.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in December was 35.9%, a 44.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $125.51, down 29.4%; and revenue was $3.5 million, down 60.9% from December 2019.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 53%, down 1%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $83.07, down 10.8% from December 2019; and revenue was $6 million, down 11.9%.