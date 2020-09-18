Sonoma, Napa wine groups give $2M to affordable housing project, diversity scholarships

Vintner groups in Napa and Sonoma counties have announced separate contributions jointly totaling $2 million toward affordable housing and scholarships to increase diversity in the wine industry.

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation announced a $1 million contribution to the Caritas Village Campaign by Catholic Charities. Napa Valley Vintners announced it is investing more than $1 million in new scholarship and mentorship programs to increase diversity, inclusivity and opportunity in all aspects of the wine industry.

The financial contribution from Sonoma County Vintners Foundation is designated for the construction of the Caritas Center that will serve as a hub for essential housing resources. It will be built in downtown Santa Rosa along Seventh Street, and the 46,000-square-foot facility will include a family shelter, a child care center, housing counseling, a dignity center, a recuperation shelter and a new health clinic.

Over 3,000 people each year are expected to start their journey at Caritas Center toward securing housing, the foundation said. Catholic Charities’ evidence-based housing model is expected to help get them into housing more quickly.

Clay Mauritson, co-owner of Mauritson Wines, poses for a portrait in the tasting room of his Dry Creek Valley winery in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, August 28, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

“When we learned about the Caritas Village campaign we were inspired by the immediate need for this kind of support. We knew that Catholic Charities had proven programs they planned to expand that would support individuals or families in need in an all-encompassing fashion,” said foundation board of directors President Clay Mauritson in the announcement. “We look forward to their continued success stories!”

In addition to this contribution, the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides community grants in the area of literacy and education, health and human services, the environment, and arts and culture.

Napa Valley Vintners is partnering with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to create a new scholarship program for people of color to pursue college degrees in wine industry subjects such as grape growing, winemaking, marketing and business.

Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vineyards is the featured speaker at North Bay Business Journal's Impact Napa conference on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at The Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)

“The NVV represents one of the world’s premier wine regions and strives to be a leader in all aspects of the industry,” Linda Reiff, president and CEO, said in the announcement. “We recognize our nation is at a critical moment to finally end centuries of racism and to dramatically increase diversity, inclusivity and opportunity, including in the wine industry. The NVV believes our community and industry should be open and welcoming to people of color, whether working here, visiting the valley or enjoying our wines anywhere.”

The 550-member nonprofit trade organization also announced it will invest more than $100,000 in two new mentorship programs being created by industry organizations Wine Unify and Bâtonnage.

The vintners group said the mission of Wine Unify is to welcome, elevate and amplify the voices of underrepresented minorities, while Bâtonnage fosters solutions for a more positive, inclusive course forward wherein women and ethnic and racial minorities achieve equal representation, equal opportunities and equal leadership positions within the wine industry.