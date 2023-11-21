Sonoma State University graduate and Certified Public Accountant joins Santa Rosa tax firm

Tamara Figlar has joined Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP as a tax partner as of Nov. 1.

A CPA with nearly three decades of experience, Figlar has served at a variety of national, regional and local accounting firms. This marks her second stint working at DPMCPA.

As a partner, Figlar will also oversee the firm’s continuing growth, according to a release from the company.

Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP is a public accounting firm with a presence in the wine, real estate, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and not-for-profit industries.