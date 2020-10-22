Sonoma Valley Hospital computer systems shut down by ‘security incident’

Sonoma Valley Hospital reported on Thursday, Oct. 22 that a security incident on Oct. 11 knocked out its computer systems, and is not fully restored. The incident “triggered a significant downtime event,” an official said.

Some patients awaiting test results were repeatedly told to check back. Wendy Prine said she wast trying to make an annual mammogram appointment and first called on Oct. 13.

“I was told to call the next day because the internet was down,” Prine said. She called the next day and was again told the same thing.

“I called back Monday the 19th and the internet is still down and told not to try back until the following Monday,” she said.

Several people on the social media site NextDoor had similar experiences, and one person said that they work in a nearby office that lost its Comcast connection for about a week.

The hospital has not given any details about the incident, but on Oct. 22 posted a “notice to patients” about the systems failure on its website sonomavalleyhospital.org. The message said that the hospital is able to care for patients using its “business continuity plan.”

The emergency care department continues to be available around the clock and surgeries—both necessary and elective—are unaffected. Some diagnostics are disrupted, but most are being continued.

New results have not been posted to the patient portal since the Oct. 11 incident, but the portal is still accessible.

An investigation is underway with outside experts and will provide updates as the probe continues. Patients are being directed to their physician or provider with any questions. The hospital did not give any indication of when its systems will be repaired.

