Sonoma Valley Hospital hires new chief medical officer

Dr. Sujatha Sankaran has been hired as chief medical officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital, a district operated hospital located in the city of Sonoma with 24 acute care beds and a 27-bed skilled nursing facility.

Board certified in internal medicine with a focused practice in hospital medicine, Sankaran replaces Sabrina Kidd, M.D., who left earlier this year, the hospital announced.

“In today’s increasingly complex world, the role of chief medical officer needs to be filled by someone with a wide range of talents and experience. In Dr. Sankaran we have found that exceptional person. She has global experience as an innovator in her medical specialties as well as in her focus on hospital systems and training of teams. Now Sonoma Valley is the beneficiary,” said CEO John Hennelly.

Sankaran is also an associate professor of Medicine with the Division of Hospital Medicine at UCSF and serves as the medical director for inpatient substance use at UCSF Health. Since 2018, Sankaran has been the director of the quality and safety program for the UCSF Department of Neurosurgery, leading efforts to improve quality of neurosurgical care.

In 2018, the Sonoma Valley Hospital announced an affiliation with UCSF Health.

She received her medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and subsequently completed her training in Internal Medicine at the Georgetown Universty/Washington Hospital Center program in June 2005. She then worked as an academic hospitalist at Columbia University in New York City.