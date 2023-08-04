Sonoma Valley Hospital lauded for social responsibility

A national nonprofit think tank has recognized Sonoma Valley Hospital with an “A” grade for social responsibility, putting it in the top 1% of 3,637 hospitals ranked, the community hospital recently announced.

The 49-bed Sonoma Valley Hospital’s “A” grade ranked No. 14 nationally and No. 2 among 282 California hospitals in the 2023 Lown Institute Hospitals Index, a report that measures hospitals for social responsibility based on health equity, value and outcomes data. Coming in at No. 1 was Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in Chula Vista, San Diego County.

Of the 282 hospitals in the state, 118 received an “A” grade, according to the report’s rankings.

On its second-to-highest-ranking in California, Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO John Hennelly said in the release, “As a vital part of Sonoma, (Sonoma Valley Hospital) is committed to serving the whole community to the best of our ability. We are pleased to receive recognition for our unwavering commitment to provide outstanding care.”

Sonoma Valley Hospital wasn’t the only North Bay health care system to receive an “A” grade in Lown’s social responsibility measures.

These North Bay hospitals also received an “A” grade, in descending order: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (No. 11), Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport (21), Petaluma Valley Hospital (23), Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo (31), Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (33), Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center (35), Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits (51), Novato Community Hospital (54), Adventist Health St. Helena (64), Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center (66), Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital (79), Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa (80), Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center (94), and Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center (106).

Four local hospitals received a “B” grade: MarinHealth Medical Center (137), NorthBay Medical Center (152), Healdsburg Hospital (173), and Adventist Health Clear Lake (209).

The Needham, Massachusetts-based Lown Institute on its website states its rankings are nonpartisan, and that no funding is received from outside sources.

“While most rankings measure just patient outcomes, the Lown Index takes into account the full breadth of what hospitals do as care providers, employers and community partners,” the organization states on its website, noting racial inclusivity and pay equity among the factors. “By setting these benchmarks, we seek to shine a light on those hospitals that provide exceptional, high-value patient care to all who need it in their community — and encourage all hospitals to follow their example.”

The late cardiologist Bernard Lown founded the Lown Cardiovascular Research Foundation in 1973 to promote cardiovascular health around the world through research, education and global outreach. It evolved throughout the years and in 2012 was renamed the Lown Institute, according to the organization.

Read the full report here.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.