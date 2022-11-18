Sonoma Valley Hospital to offer online patient portal

Sonoma Valley Hospital plans to launch a new online patient portal next month that will connect health care providers through one system and provide patients with 24/7 access to their medical records.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 3, MyChart — the new electronic health record — is designed to help patients better manage their family’s health care. It will enable them or their medical guardians to access lab test results and other medical information from SVH, including medical imaging results (such as mammograms, CT scans, X-rays and Ultrasound); post-care instructions following inpatient discharge; emergency department treatments, results and follow-up care; and payments, statements and invoices.

Patients can access the portal by desktop computer or by most mobile devices using the downloadable MyChart app. Multiple language options will be available.

“MyChart is the most widely used patient portal across the United States, providing the optimal connection for patients and providers,” said John Hennelly, CEO of SVH. “It is designed to improve and grow communication between our patients’ health care teams and across various health care networks, including UCSF Health.”

Activation codes will be sent to SVH patients who have consented to be notified by email or texts, starting on Dec. 3. After that date, any patient will be able to register and create their own MyChart account. Patients already using MyChart will be able to link the SVH MyChart iteration to their account.

MyChart will replace SVH’s current portals, Follow My Health and Pay My Bill.

“After we go live, staff may spend a few more minutes with documentation as we become more proficient,” Hennelly said. “MyChart is a proven communication tool, providing a central location for your medical information, which is a major reason to convert. We are very excited for our community, patients, care providers and for the hospital.”

Beginning Dec. 3, patients with questions about MyChart can call the MyChart patient engagement team at 833-395-2035 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interpretation services will be available.

