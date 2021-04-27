Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance names new executive director

Nicole Garzino is the new executive director of Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance.

In April, the previous executive director, Maureen Cottingham, announced she was leaving the post she had held for 17 years in April.

Garzino most recently served as director of membership for Battery Powered, the nonprofit foundation at The Battery, a San Francisco private social and dining club, and as Nonprofit Management Consultant to the Open Hearts Foundation, founded by actress Jane Seymour.

She also has held executive leadership positions at the Center for Photographic Art, Monterey Museum of Art, Barrington Stage Company, and the Dorchester Center for the Arts and County Arts Council, the alliance reported.

She holds a Masters of Arts in arts and cultural administration from Goucher College.

“We look forward to Nicole’s leadership as we journey into the next era of SVVGA and explore how we can continue to expand how we serve our members and the greater Sonoma Valley community,” Prema Behan, board president, stated in the announcement. “Her experience in supporting members, community building, special events, and cultural economic development will build upon the history and accomplishments of SVVGA and take us to the next level.”

With 500 members, the wine industry trade group reports 500 members and includes six of the 18 American Viticulture Areas in Sonoma County: Bennett Valley, Los Carneros, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Mountain and Sonoma Valley.