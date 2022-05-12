Sonoma Valley’s Hamel Family Wines hires new GM

Geoff Labitzke will become the first general manager for Sonoma Valley-based Hamel Family Wines, opened in 2014 and founded by Pamela and George Hamel Jr.

“With a wealth of experience and a sophisticated understanding of the world of wine, we see Geoff as the ideal partner and leader to help guide our singular, terroir focus to even greater levels of recognition,” Director of Winegrowing John Hamel said. “He has a deep sales pedigree ranging from the finest wines of the world to some of the best coming out of Sonoma. With our long-term aspiration of being in the conversation in both of these categories, we believe his expertise and insight is perfectly aligned to help us realize our dual aspirations.”

Labitzke most recently was director of sales for west Sonoma County’s Kistler Vineyards, near Sebastopol.

Prior to Kistler, Labitzke was corporate vice president of fine wine at wholesaler Young’s Market Company, and vice president, imports manager and director of education for The Estates Group in San Francisco.

In 2006, he earned a Master of Wine certification, becoming one of just 22 people in the U.S. to hold that prestigious designation at the time, the Hamel announcement stated.