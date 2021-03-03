Sonoma winery Don Sebastiani & Sons names Omar Percich CEO

Omar Percich, current chief operating officer for Don Sebastiani & Sons in Sonoma, is being promoted to CEO, the winery announced Tuesday.

“We are incredibly pleased to see Omar take on this executive position with Don Sebastiani & Sons,” said President Donny Sebastiani in the announcement. “His hard work, talent and dedication to our company has brought us much success and we know Omar is the right choice to lead us into our bright future.”

Percich joined the company in 2017 as chief financial officer and was subsequently elevated to chief operating officer, taking over for the retiring Tom Hawkins.

In addition to operating improvements, the announcement credit Percich with helping to oversee the company’s acquisition of several wine brands — including Leese Fitch, Plungerhead, White Knight and Moobuzz — grown current wine brand line extensions with new varietals, and the launch of the successful Flybird agave wine cocktail margarita brand.

Omar previously worked as controller and CFO for Foley Family Wines in Napa.

“I am honored to have the opportunity and the trust to lead an organization with so much history and success,” stated Percich. “I love my work here with Don & Sons and we have so much to build upon for our future success – I see this as just the beginning.”