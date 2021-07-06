Sonoma winery La Prenda names Kayla Berthoud operations director

Kayla Berthoud has joined La Prenda Vineyard in Sonoma as director of operations.

“We’re very excited to have Kayla joining our team, as a member of a multigenerational Sonoma Valley wine family she will continue to build on and expand our ‘Sonoma Grown’ philosophy, we couldn’t have found a better fit to oversee our tasting room and fill in the final piece to our puzzle,” said Ned Hill, owner of La Prenda Vineyards.

The family-owned venture features wines such as Fifth Hill, La Prenda, Happy Wife, Quarantine Wife and 95476.

Berthoud has worked in direct-to-consumer management at wineries such as Mayo Family Winery, Three Sticks Wines, and Larson Family Winery. In 2019, she accepted a position as assistant winemaker at Amapola Creek Winery. After the sale of Amapola Creek, Berthoud stayed on as assistant winemaker for not only Amapola but B. Wise Vineyards as well.

“Like me, La Prenda has deep roots in Sonoma and I am thrilled to be joining a family business that places such an importance on Sonoma history and community involvement. I can’t wait to welcome guests into our new tasting room and show them what La Prenda is all about!” Berthoud stated in the announcement.