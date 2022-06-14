Sonoma’s 3 Badge Beverage hires Southeast sales executive, creates supply chain role

Melena Elliott is the new sales market manager for Florida and Georgia for the Sonoma-based négociant 3 Badge Beverage Corporation.

In addition, Jennifer Klein has been promoted by the company to the newly created supply chain specialist, the company stated.

Elliot most recently was the sales manager at Citadel Beverages overseeing the Florida market, the announcement stated. Prior to that, she held managerial and sales positions with RS Lipman, Ca’ Momi Wines, XXI Wine and Spirits, and Angels’ Share South servicing accounts in Florida.

Promoted from her role as a sales analyst within the company’s finance department to the newly formed position, Klein has been with 3 Badge Beverage for 15 years.

3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Its spirits portfolio includes Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, and La Pivón Vermouth. Its wine portfolio includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy.