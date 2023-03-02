Sonoma’s 3 Badge Beverage promotes sales executives

Eric Timmerman has been promoted to vice president and national sales manager for the 3 Badge Beverage Corporation’s spirits and cocktails portfolio, and Harvard Gates to vice president and national sales manager for the négociant’s wine portfolio.

“As we continue to see an increased interest in our enology and mixology businesses, we have witnessed a knowledgeable consumer base willing to experiment with and experience our brands. These new appointments represent a commitment to meet those challenges head on and elevate our team,” said August Sebastiani, founder and president of the Sonoma-based company, in the announcement. “I look forward to continuing to work with Eric and Harvard and together chart the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Timmerman began his career with the company in 2018, overseeing all national distributor and retailer relationships, the firm stated.

Gates has been with 3 Badge Beverage since 2011. During that time, he led all facets of sales and marketing for the Northeast region, covering 14 states from Maine to West Virginia. In 2015, Gates was promoted to Eastern regional sales manager in April then elevated to national sales manager that August.

Over his career, he has held sales leadership positions with Clos LaChance Wines, Testa Vines of the World, Zodiac Spirits, Global Wine Group, Paramount Brands, and what is now Southern Glazier’s.