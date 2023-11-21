Sonoma’s Beau Wine Tours picks new general manager

Christina Zanone has been promoted from assistant general manger to general manager of Beau Wine Tours.

Zanone has served in a variety of leadership roles during her 13 years at the company, including reservations manager and director of affiliate relations.

"Christina's promotion to General Manager is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the significant impact she has made on our organization," said President and CEO, Thomas Buck. "Her leadership and vision align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional wine tour experiences to our Guests. We are excited to see her take on this new role and look forward to the continued growth and success of Beau Wine Tours under her guidance."

Zanone will oversee all Beau Wine Tours' operations, including customer service, business development, group sales, chauffeur operations, fleet management and quality assurance.

"I am truly honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead Beau Wine Tours as General Manager. I am committed to building on the strong foundation that has been established and taking our services to new heights,“ Zanone said.