Sonoma’s Don Sebastiani & Sons promotes Kim Cotter to CFO

Kim Cotter has been promoted to chief financial officer for Don Sebastiani & Sons winery located in Sonoma. She comes to the job after serving as controller for the winery since 2018.

The winery stated Cotter’s appointment makes her the first female appointed to the post since the business was established in 2001.

Cotter’s previous roles include positions with Foley Family Wines, Ledson Winery & Vineyards, and Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates. Cotter graduated with a Bachelor of Business Science degree in finance and accounting from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.