Sonoma’s Hall of Tara Wines names new winemaker

Alex Kanzler is the new winemaker at Hill of Tara Wines, a family-owned boutique winery in Sonoma.

“After working with Alex on his family’s brand for the last 6 years, it’s clear we are cut from the same cloth,” stated Danny Fay, founder of the winery. “We are both hyper focused on high quality farming and crafting wines that let each vineyard speak and each vintage be expressed. I could not be more excited to welcome Alex into our Hill of Tara family.”

Kanzler took over winemaking for his family’s Kanzler Vineyards in Sebastopol in 2011, growing the case production from about 200 cases to over 2,200 with the most recent 2021 vintage, Tara Wines stated. He started his wine career after graduating from University of Colorado with history and sociology degrees in 2008.

Kanzler studied winemaking at Santa Rosa Junior College while working as a cellar hand at Vinify Wine Services, then later at Jemrose, VML Winery and Truett Hurst wineries.